FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,462 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.02% of FMC worth $260,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 142.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in FMC by 112.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

