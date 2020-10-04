Fmr LLC Buys 8,557,956 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.83% of Snap worth $284,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Snap by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,642 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $1,304,995.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,935,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,973,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,519,084 shares of company stock worth $100,661,251 in the last three months.

SNAP opened at $26.64 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

