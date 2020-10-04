Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,102 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Lazard worth $269,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 694,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.76. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

