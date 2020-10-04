Fmr LLC Has $267.08 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,353,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 883,428 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.60% of Murphy Oil worth $267,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $62,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $74,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

