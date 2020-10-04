Fmr LLC Has $270.09 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,664,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.40% of Stryker worth $270,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

SYK stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.