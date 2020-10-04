Fmr LLC Has $273.44 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.98% of WNS worth $273,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 56.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WNS by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WNS by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in WNS by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.