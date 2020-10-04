Fmr LLC Has $274.64 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974,697 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.99% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $274,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $5,498,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 92.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 369,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,442.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 182.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 201.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of CWK opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

