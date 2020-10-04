Fmr LLC Has $278.60 Million Stock Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Globant worth $278,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 135.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after buying an additional 680,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Globant by 2,346.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 284,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Globant by 93.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 392,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 15.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,202,000 after buying an additional 169,297 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

GLOB opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average of $141.94. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

