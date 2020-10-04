Fmr LLC Has $293.42 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,898 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Raymond James worth $293,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Raymond James stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

