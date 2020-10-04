Fmr LLC Has $296.33 Million Holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.92% of Principia Biopharma worth $296,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 852.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 249,365 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

PRNB opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 0.86. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,201,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $499,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,489.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $4,477,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRNB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.