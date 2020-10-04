Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.19% of Acuity Brands worth $272,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NYSE AYI opened at $105.61 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

