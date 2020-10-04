Fmr LLC Makes New $259.58 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,580,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.81% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,289,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.