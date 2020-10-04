Fmr LLC Purchases 102,142 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.46% of Extra Space Storage worth $293,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.83.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.