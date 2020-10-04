Fmr LLC Purchases 5,761,472 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 213.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.36% of Tenable worth $252,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 582.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 282,874 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,773,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 148.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $3,983,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 77,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,673,312.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock worth $185,863,556. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

