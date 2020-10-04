Fmr LLC Purchases 9,139 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.94% of Xencor worth $276,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xencor by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.63 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

