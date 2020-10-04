Fmr LLC Raises Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.30% of Hilton Hotels worth $264,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,489,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 829,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 808,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after buying an additional 720,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.12.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $87.96 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.00, a P/E/G ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

