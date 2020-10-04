Fmr LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.51% of Illinois Tool Works worth $280,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $191.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day moving average is $173.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

