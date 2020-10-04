Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.44% of Floor & Decor worth $264,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

In other news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $711,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167,948 shares of company stock valued at $416,398,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.