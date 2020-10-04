Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,742 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.97% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $271,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 661,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 93,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $383.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $407.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.