Fmr LLC Sells 218,199 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,199 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.79% of Avery Dennison worth $265,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $124.33 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

