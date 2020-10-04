Fmr LLC Sells 303,379 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,379 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Lincoln National worth $256,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 319.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

