Fmr LLC Sells 378,828 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 378,828 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Iqvia worth $296,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Iqvia by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock valued at $490,599,843. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.89.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

