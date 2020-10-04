Fmr LLC Sells 803,002 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 803,002 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.39% of Skyworks Solutions worth $297,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after buying an additional 569,090 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 376,500 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,062,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,979,000 after purchasing an additional 324,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

SWKS stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

