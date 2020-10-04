Fmr LLC Sells 8,202,780 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,980,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,202,780 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $252,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 115.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 589,365 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $310,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,458 shares of company stock worth $4,431,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.32.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

