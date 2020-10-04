Fmr LLC Sells 83,050 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,050 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.72% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $299,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,670.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $167.10.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

