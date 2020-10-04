Fmr LLC Sells 932,589 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561,857 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 932,589 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Xilinx worth $252,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,450. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

