Fmr LLC Trims Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fmr LLC cut its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,336 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.04% of PTC worth $274,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1,480.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 452,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders have sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

