Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.71% of Foundation Building Materials worth $31,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $699.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.