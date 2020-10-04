Frontier 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002576 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $1.43 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00089347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.01536761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.