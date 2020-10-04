Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

