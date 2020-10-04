Function X One Day Trading Volume Hits $130,534.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $16.73 million and approximately $130,534.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,621.92 or 1.00130242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,845,088 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

