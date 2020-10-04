FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.36% of FutureFuel worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FF. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FutureFuel by 168.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FutureFuel by 75.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FutureFuel by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

