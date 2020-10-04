GameCredits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,493.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $14,493.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00438239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002935 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,458,286 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

