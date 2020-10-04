Gemini Dollar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $10.83 million and $1.84 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00273368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167888 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 10,848,070 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

