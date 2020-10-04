Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.59% of Genesco worth $33,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesco by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Genesco by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesco by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

