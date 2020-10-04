GeoCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $472.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $590,892.58 and $472.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00436110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,620.50 or 1.00123993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000622 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

