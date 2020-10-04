Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Globant worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Globant by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Globant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 1.28. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $189.34.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

