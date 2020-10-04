GoByte Market Capitalization Achieves $185,235.49 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $185,235.49 and $5,836.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003017 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

