Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 13.90% of Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000.

GMAN opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

