GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 1,103,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,306. The stock has a market cap of $729.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after buying an additional 335,081 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 401,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 159,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

