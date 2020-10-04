Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

GBX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $692,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 58.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 116,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

