Happycoin (HPC) Reaches Market Cap of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00623942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.68 or 0.02824857 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 25,524.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

