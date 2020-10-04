HashCoin Price Down 3.6% This Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $312,553.68 and approximately $1,442.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.