Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00018932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $27.48 million and $1.38 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,659.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.06 or 0.03302895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.02072327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00434479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00985962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00584794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048349 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010654 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,617,846 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

