Head-To-Head Comparison: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) versus CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Landstar System has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Landstar System and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System 1 9 2 0 2.08 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Landstar System presently has a consensus price target of $118.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.98%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Landstar System.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landstar System and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System $4.08 billion 1.18 $227.72 million $5.72 21.90 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.34 $8.48 million $0.61 28.80

Landstar System has higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Landstar System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar System and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System 4.48% 26.42% 13.67% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Landstar System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landstar System beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. It provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. This segment serves the automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the company's independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

