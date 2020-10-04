Head to Head Review: CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) versus CLST (NASDAQ:CLHI)

CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) and CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CLST alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CLST and CUI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

CUI Global has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.78%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CUI Global is more favorable than CLST.

Profitability

This table compares CLST and CUI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLST N/A N/A N/A CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86%

Risk and Volatility

CLST has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLST and CUI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CUI Global $23.49 million 0.70 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.23

CLST has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CUI Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of CLST shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CLST beats CUI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.