Head to Head Review: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) versus Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trustmark alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trustmark and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 4 0 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 17.64% 8.13% 0.95% United Security Bancshares 27.07% 10.16% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and United Security Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 1.97 $150.46 million $2.45 9.02 United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.28 $15.17 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Trustmark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.