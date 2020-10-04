Helix Hits Market Cap of $181,867.24 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $181,867.24 and approximately $39.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00383813 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012818 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 29,146,313 coins and its circulating supply is 29,010,506 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

