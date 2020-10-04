Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,825.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 554,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,751. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

