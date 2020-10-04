Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.68 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $47.68 million and $2.52 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00076083 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,879,919 coins and its circulating supply is 318,509,713 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

